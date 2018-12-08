× Exceptionally chilly weather to come

High pressure has built in behind a significant cold front – helping to plummet temps around 10 degrees below our seasonal averages. This continued cold will stick around through most of next week. Thankfully – the continued dominance of strong high pressure will mean dry weather. However – Each storm (2 within the next 6 days) that misses us will impart a new shot of cold air to keep things chilly.

By next weekend, we will be gearing up for another rainstorm. More on that in future forecasts.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cold. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny: High: Upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, colder. High: Mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Not as cold. High: low-mid 40s.