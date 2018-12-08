Hip-Hop for the Homeless: Joey Batts and friends tour CT

For the last five years Connecticut teacher Joey Battaglia – perhaps better known by his rap name, Joey Batts – has been using hip-hop to help the homeless. Batts is currently touring with with dozens of other local rappers and DJs, all to help others.

People coming out to the “Hip-Hop for the Homeless” shows are encouraged to bring monetary and item donations for local homeless shelters.

Do something for someone else this holiday… Someone that is not family- someone that is not a friend… Trust me, you’ll feel great inside. pic.twitter.com/ASuHLmzYql — joey batts 🦇🧠 (@rapjoeybatts) December 8, 2018

Batts says he wanted to help the best way he knows how. “I just started to realize that some teens were dealing with that, so I work on it the only way i know how, which was to put on rap concerts. And tagged some friends in and it all worked together and its grown exponentially every year.”

The tour stops Saturday night at Hoops ‘n’ Hops in Simsbury, and then they will be in New Haven, New Britain, Hartford and Jewett City next week. Check out Aisha Mbowe’s interview with Joey, where he even freestyles a little news for us.