WALLINGFORD — A man was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital Saturday, after he was struck by a car.

Police said that the man was at the crosswalk of South Colony Road near the area of Quinnipiac Street.

The man struck his head on the windshield of the car but was said to be talking when he was being taken to the hospital.

The road in that area is closed as police investigate.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police.