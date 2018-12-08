Norwalk police charge two with sexual assault in separate incidents

NORWALK – Police announced the arrest of two city men on sexual assault charges, and are trying to identify women who were recorded by one suspect.

Police say the assaults and arrests are not related; one assault happened in September, the other in May. Warrants for both men were executed on Friday.

32-year-old Thom Nikas was arrested at his residence on Hamilton Avenue for the September assault. Police say that during their investigation they searched his home and recovered images Nikas of the victim taken after the assault. Police say Nikas and the victim knew each other.

They also recovered images of unknown females that appear to have been taken in Nikas’s bedroom. Detectives are attempting to identify the women in the images to determine if they were aware they were being filmed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Norwalk PD at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can be sent via the Norwalk Police website. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Nikas is being held on charges of 1st degree Sexual Assault, and Voyeurism, in lieu of $750,000 bond.

Also on Friday, detectives arrested 21-year old Nicholas Gutierrez-Tabor at his residence on Sasqua Pond Road and charged him with 1st degree Sexual Assault and Unlawful Restraint for an assault that happened in May.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Gutierrez-Tabor’s DNA which matched evidence recovered from the victim. Gutierrez-Tabor is being held on $750,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Taranto, at 203-854-3111.