Person in serious condition after being struck by gunfire in Hartford

HARTFORD — A person is in serious condition after struck by gunfire in Hartford Saturday night.

Police said that they are investigating a shooting incident that happened near Blue Hills Avenue. FOX61’s crew in the field says that Harold Street is taped off by police.

The road is closed to traffic between Boothbay Street and Morningside Street until further notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000. They accept Anonymous tips.

