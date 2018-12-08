Six killed and dozens injured in stampede at a rap concert in Italy

CORINALDO, Italy — A stampede during a rap concert at a nightclub in Italy killed five teens and one adult, and left dozens of people injured early Saturday, authorities said.

At least 35 people were wounded in the chaos during a concert by popular musician Sfera Ebbasta at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub in Corinaldo, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

It appears the panic began when someone in the club sprayed an “irritant substance,” leading to a stampede, the civil protection agency tweeted.

Five teenagers and a woman who had accompanied her daughter to the concert were killed, said Luigi Di Maio, a deputy prime minister. He identified those killed as Asia Nasoni, 14; Daniele Pongetti, 16; Benedetta Vitali, 15; Mattia Orlandi,15; Emma Fabini, 14; and 39-year-old Eleonora Girolimini.

“These (victims) are young people. It’s absurd to die this way. As a government we will do everything we can to clarify the circumstances and make sure the security norms were followed,” Maio posted on Facebook.

Numerous paramedics were seen treating concertgoers on the street following the stampede.

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, held a moment of silence in honor of the victims during a political rally in Rome.

“You cannot die like this at 15. Thoughts and prayers for the six dead tonight in Marche. I hope the 13 who are seriously injured in the hospital get well. And a commitment: find the responsible,” Salvini tweeted hours after the stampede.

Corinaldo is in the eastern coast province of Ancona and about 90 miles (145 km) east of Florence.