State's last death-row inmate resentenced to life in prison

BRIDGEPORT— The last man sentenced to death in Connecticut has been re-sentenced to life in prison for the killings of a woman, her 9-year-old daughter and a Good Samaritan.

The Connecticut Post reports 51-year-old Richard Roszkowski said during his Thursday hearing he is remorseful for what happened that day.

His sentence was converted as a result of a 2015 state Supreme Court decision that declared the death penalty unconstitutional.

Roszkowski was convicted in 2009 of felony murder charges for fatally shooting 39-year-old Holly Flannery, her daughter, Kylie, and 38-year-old Thomas Gaudet in Bridgeport in 2006.

Police said Roszkowski stalked Flannery after she broke up with him and falsely believed she and Gaudet were romantically involved.

Roszkowski was the last of 11 death-row inmates re-sentenced to life in prison.