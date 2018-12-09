× 93 Stamford educators file claims over mold-related ailments

STAMFORD — More than 90 educators in a Connecticut school district have filed workers’ compensation claims over mold-related ailments.

The Advocate reports that 93 staff members at six public schools in Stamford filed claims saying they became ill because of mold problems. One school, Westover Magnet Elementary School, relocated classes to another location because of a mold infestation.

A report by school officials says many teachers can’t return to their classrooms until the mold is removed. Many are being seen by medical specialists. Reported symptoms have included headaches, tiredness, coughing and congestion.

The school system has formed a task force to deal with mold problems.

Teachers and parents at one school are calling for an overhaul of the heating and cooling system, which they believe is spreading mold spores in the air.