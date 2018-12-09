× Blumenthal seeks new alert system for missing adults

HARTFORD — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is urging the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would create a new federal alert system for missing adults.

The Ashanti Alert Act, approved unanimously Sept. 6 by the Senate, is named for Ashanti Billie. She’s the 19-year-old cousin of Stamford state Rep. Pat Billie Miller, a Democrat.

Ashanti Miller was abducted in Virginia in 2017. Her body was discovered in North Carolina 11 days after she was reported missing. Blumenthal says Miller was too old for an Amber Alert at the time of her abduction and too young for a Silver Alert. Both notify the public of missing or endangered people.

The federal legislation creates a similar alert system for missing adults, ages 18-64 years old.

Blumenthal will discuss the bill Monday in Hartford.