Car runs off I-95 in Westport; four people taken to hospital

WESTPORT – Four people were taken to local hospitals after a car drove off I-95 in Westport this morning.

The Westport Fire Department responded at 6:01am to a motor vehicle accident between exit 18 and 19 on the northbound side of the highway. Firefighters found a single car down the embankment and one occupant still trapped in the car. Firefighters were able to get the person out of the car, and had to bring them up the embankment utilizing a rope system.

All four of the occupants that were in the car at the time of the accident were transported to local hospitals. Connecticut State Police, who are investigating the accident, say two people went to Norwalk Hospital and two were taken to Bridgeport Hospital. There’s no word yet on the seriousness of the injuries or the cause of the accident.

The Fairfield Fire Department, Westport EMS, American Medical Response, and Norwalk Hospital EMS assisted on the scene.