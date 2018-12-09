Chilly week ahead – unseasonably cool weather persists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure is now overhead, with slow moderation of temps expected through the next 2 days. A storm passing to our south will inject another shot of cold air into the region, keeping things unseasonably cool. This setup will last all the way until at least Friday.

Heading into next weekend, there is a storm brewing. This will be a rain event. Temps will increase ahead of the storm as its warm front lifts northward and warmer, more moist air overspreads the area. The rain may be heavy at times, and winds could be quite gusty as well.

Trails are beginning to open around the major ski areas in CT, with this week providing perfect weather for snowmaking. Enjoy it while the powder is fresh!

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny: High: Upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, colder. High: Mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Not as cold. High: low-mid 40s.

