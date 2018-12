× Fatal 3-car crash closes road in Granby

GRANBY — Route 10 in Granby is closed following a fatal three car crash Sunday evening.

Police said that one person died in the crash. It is unclear how many other people were involved in the collision.

Route 10 is closed north of Floydville Road.

The Granby accident reconstruction team is on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Detours are at Floydville and Canton Road.