MIDDLETOWN — One firefighter was injured while crews battled a house fire Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a home on Brown Street on calls of a fire. Once on scene, firefighters said that smoke and fire were seen coming from the top of the wood framed chimney.

One firefighter was injured while the fire was being put out.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.