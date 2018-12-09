× Firefighters battle building fire in Hartford

HARTFORD –Firefighters have responded to a building fire inside a commercial complex on Ledyard Street.

Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta has said that firefighters have evacuated the building and are going into defensive stance to battle the fire.

Firefighters responded to the address around 8:45 p.m. The building was a storage facility for the New Beginning Church. The fire was said to be on the second floor and when through the roof. The building suffered heavy damage.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire was under control by 9:25 p.m.