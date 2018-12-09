× Malloy to preside over final Bond Commission, OK millions

HARTFORD — Outgoing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will oversee the allotment of millions in state bond funds, likely for the last time.

The State Bond Commission, which the Democrat chairs, is holding a special meeting on Tuesday.

The list of projects on the agenda is both long and varied.

There’s an allotment of $514,940 to pay for body cameras and storage devices for nine municipal police departments; $5.5 million to pay for improvements to the State Pier in New London; and $91.6 million for various transportation projects. The bulk of that funding — $78 million — is for interchange improvements along Interstate 84 in West Hartford.

Several arts organizations are poised to receive funding. For example, Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam is expected to receive $400,000 to repair flood damage from September.