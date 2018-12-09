The Real Story: “Ethan’s Law” proposal

A gun death in Guilford prompts a call for changing state law on the storage of guns. Rep. Sean Scanlon is leading the charge on a proposal from the parents of Ethan Song, a teen who accidentally shot himself to death last January while playing with a gun at a friend’s house. The weapon had been stored inside a plastic box in a closet there. Ethan’s friend was arrested in the case, even though the gun belonged to his friend’s father. Authorities did not charge the father because of the loophole in the law.

