The Stan Simpson Show: The Malloy-Lamont Transition

Ned Lamont will soon be sworn in as CT’s next Governor.  As he prepares his ascent to state’s chief executive office, incumbent Dan Malloy will also be transitioning. Hartford Courant Capital Bureau Chief Chris Keating talks about this changing of the guard and transition-of-power.

