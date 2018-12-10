Bullet found in Amity HS parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE - The Amity Regional School District's Superintendent sent home an email to parents Monday reporting the discovery of a bullet on the high school's property Monday morning.

The email from Jennifer Byars, Ed.D, the new superintendent of schools, reads as follows:

Good morning, This morning upon arrival, one of our students found in the back parking lot a single, small-caliber bullet often used to hunt varmints. The student immediately and appropriately reported this to school personnel. In accordance with Board policies and procedures, we conducted a search of vehicles and notified Woodbridge Police. Together, the police and administration determined that our students are safe and there are no additional concerns connected with this discovery, as it appears to have been dropped accidentally. As a safety precaution, we will have additional police officers stationed in the high school parking lot throughout the day. Jennifer P. Byars, Ed.D. Superintendent, Amity Regional School District 5

Students Fox 61 spoke with after school said they were unaware of the finding.

"I know the sixth anniversary of Sandy Hook is coming up so it’s like really hard for me to think about," said Taraneh Abolfath, an Amity junior. "Thinking about it happening here is really hard especially because it happened at Sandy Hook, which is so close."

"I know a lot of the students who hunt," said Ash Glazer, an Amity senior.

Neither police nor the Superintendent would comment any further on the investigation.