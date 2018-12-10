× Church roof collapses after fire, building destroyed

HARTFORD — Fire officials say a church and an adjoining office building were badly damaged during a fire over the weekend.

Deputy Fire Chief Alvaro Cucuta says New Beginning Church owns both the church and two-story building in Hartford. The Hartford Courant reports the office space is considered a total loss.

The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday and firefighters said flames quickly consumed the building and burned through the roof. Cucuta says the fire was under control less than an hour later.

Fire officials say the buildings’ structural integrity was compromised during the fire.