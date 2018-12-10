Fire at Willimantic salvage yard under control: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIMANTIC -- Emergency crews were called to put out a fire at an auto recycling yard Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Northeast Recyclers at 48 Boston Post Rd. Around 3:30 pm. It went to a second alarm shortly thereafter.

Video courtesy of Instagram / Eastern CT Drone

Officials on the scene said the fire was under control. It had spread to 30 to 40 cars. The DEEP is on scene.

The fire is originating out of the building where they dismantle cars.

This is a developing story.