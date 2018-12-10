× Gov.-elect Lamont appoints general counsel, senior adviser

NEW HAVEN — Incoming Connecticut governor Ned Lamont has named his administration’s top legal counselor as well as his top strategy adviser.

The Democratic governor-elect on Monday named Superior Court Judge Robert Clark his general counsel and Colleen Flanagan Johnson as senior adviser.

Clark will oversee legal operations for the governor’s office, as well as provide expert and strategic advice on legal matters.

Flanagan Johnson will oversee the governor’s communications operation, and provide strategic counsel to Lamont and other senior officials on communications, policy, and political matters.

Lamont said Clark and Flanagan Johnson “are experienced public servants who are deeply committed to helping Connecticut become more inclusive and prosperous for all.”

Clark previously served 14 years in the state attorney general’s office. Flanagan Johnson previously worked in the private and public sectors.