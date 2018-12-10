× Hartford man arrested after authorities find 15,000 bags of fentanyl in apartment

HARTFORD — Police arrested a Hartford man after they found about 15,000 bags of fentanyl.

The FBI arrested Jonathan Rivera and charged him with unlawfully possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Police say that over a several month period this year, detectives from Hartford Vice & Narcotics had information on numerous street level drug deals happening in the Mapleton Street area of Hartford.

Detectives conducted a narcotics surveillance buy/bust operation. The operation then led to several arrests, according to police.

An on-scene investigation with one of the suspects arrested led detectives to 122 Fairfield Avenue, 3rd floor.

Once there, detectives found two guns, more than 15,000 bags of packaged fentanyl, and over $7,000.