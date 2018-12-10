× High chairs recalled for ‘potential fall risk’

To anyone who owns a TUO High Chair from Skip Hop, this is for you.

The company is recalling some of their high chairs after some parents contacted the company. The company says that the high chair could pose a potential fall risk of the leg, or legs, become detached from the seat.

This issue affects the following date codes: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017, HH4/2017, HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092917, HH010518, HH030518, HH05182018, HH092717, HH05312018. This code is located on the back of the chair, above the “WARNING” section. These products were purchased between December 2016 and September 2018 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

They are encouraging people who bought the chair, to immediately stop using them. You can use their product refund form as well.