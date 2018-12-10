× Man killed after motorcycle crashed into SUV in Meriden

MERIDEN — 53-year-old Leopold Dishereits was killed after a crash in the Hubbard Park area over the weekend.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m., and police were called to West Main Street. There,they found Dishereits laying facedown in the road. Two off-duty nurses were attending to him, according to police.

Dishereits was suffering from head, neck, and chest injuries because of the crash. He was rushed to Midstate Hospital where he later died.

According to police, Dishereits was driving west on West Main Street when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2012 Nissan Rogue that was turning left into the entrance of Hubbard Park.

The driver of the Nissan, Johanna Dreher, only suffered minor injuries. Two other passengers in her car were not injured.

Police say the accident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Meriden police at 203-630-6215.