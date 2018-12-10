Martial arts students in Canton mark the season of giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON – It’s a spectacle each December and for the past decade the event known as “Season’s Beatings” has hit the studio floor at Sawyer’s Martial Arts.

The martial arts school that teaches the art known as Tung Soo Do invites martial arts students and instructors from across the state to show off their talents and, more importantly, raise money for charity. “It’s kind of taken off,” said Sawyer’s Martial Arts owner and 7th degree black belt Mark Sawyer. “It’s for charity, and that’s the biggest thing,” he added. This year the event will raise funds for the Canton Food Bank.

With upwards of 30 competitors expected to attend the event on Saturday (12/15) the instructors at Sawyer’s are excited about another year of Season’s Beatings. Jessica Hinman, a 5th degree black belt said, “it’s our annual get together and we have two hours of straight fighting and all different styles come together.” Hinman laughed, “we beat people up for a couple of hours and it’s for a great cause.”

