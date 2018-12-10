MGM Springfield launches new shuttle service to Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD -- Taking a trip to MGM Springfield just became a little easier.

Monday, the casino launched a new door to door shuttle service. The shuttle bus picks you up from your home and drops you off in front of MGM Springfield.

The casino has teamed up with King Ward Coach Lines to offer this service in 7 communities, including Central Massachusetts, Enfield, and Windsor Locks.

Through this new service, MGM Springfield looks to compete with the nearby casinos and make it more convenient for people from Connecticut to come out.

MGM saw their second month revenue take a fall after a great first month.

Mohegan Sun just reported a three percent revenue drop in their last quarter, admitting that the new competition was a factor.

Bus operators tell FOX 61 they hope this new service encourages more people to visit and deter those from drinking and driving.

For a $20 round trip, rides will received a special casino bonus package of free slot pay and a food and drink voucher

To use the shuttle service, MGM is asking you schedule a day in advance, but they do also have same day pick up. Service will operate daily.

If you don’t live in Enfield or Windsor Locks, MGM also offers line run buses with more pickup locations across Connecticut.