Milford’s Silver Sands taking on a new look

MILFORD - It may be winter, but some state officials spent part of Monday at the beach.

Some 250 thousand people visit Silver Sands State Park in Milford each year and that number could be higher this year due to a 10 million dollar renovation that has been taking place over the past several months. Restrooms, a bath house and concession stand - being built in a way that is sensitive to the environment - are just months away from completion.

"When we make these investments we do it and showcase things like resiliency: moving back, moving up behind the dune," said Robert Klee, Commissioner of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). "Their solar panels going in on the first building that you sought there. There will be electric vehicle charger is in the parking lot."

"One of the things, when you are 73, you have to use a bathroom," said Claus Brandes, an avid walker, from Milford. "And, the bathrooms here are not exactly pleasant." That's because the beach has only featured Porta Potties.

Silver Sands, which was built on the site of a former landfill, has been a state park since 1960. But it has never had permanent restrooms, showers or concessions.

There will also be an addition of roughly 100 parking spaces, which will alleviate a lot of the stress on local streets.

The renovations are expected to be complete in time for Memorial Day weekend.