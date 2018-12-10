Mostly sunny, chilly with temps in the 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're keeping our cold and quiet weather pattern around for another few days. Today we'll see plenty of sunshine but a northerly wind even at 5-10 mph could make it feel a bit chillier.

After a bunch of sunny and cool days, our next chance of any precipitation comes just in time for the weekend. Temperatures do start to warm a bit heading into Thursday and Friday with an approaching warm front so this is strictly looking like a rain event for us.

There is a bit of model disagreement right now in terms of timing and where the low pressure placement sets up. But for now Saturday looks to be pretty rainy and breezy. Potential for wind gusts anywhere from 20-25 mph, so while not significant, it'll be enough for you to notice.

Even though we're keeping things chilly trails are beginning to open around the major ski areas in CT, with this week providing perfect weather for snowmaking. Enjoy it while the powder is fresh!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly: High: Mid/upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows: 15-20.

TUESDAY: Sunny, colder. High: Mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Not as cold. High: low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of PM showers. High: mid 40s

SATURDAY: Chance for rain with a gusty breeze. High: Near 50.

