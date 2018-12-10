Residents speak out about potential Wallingford school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD - Residents are concerned about proposals that may restructure their schools.

The potential change comes after the Board of Education hired a firm to examine the issue.

Six options are on the table. Five of them would result in closing a school. Wallingford has two high schools and two middle schools.

There an options to renovate the high schools and address the needs of the middle schools.

Another option would create one STEM school and another for arts and communication. There’s also a proposal to create a town school system.

Moran Middle for 5th and 6th, Sheehan High School for grades 7 and 8 and Lyman for 9-12. Keeping Dag Middle School for the central offices.

The estimated cost for the six options range from $15 to $117-million. A petition is circulating here in Wallingford against any plan that favors consolidation. It has about 1,000 signatures.

Wallingford’s Superintendent said most of the options wouldn’t go into effect for at least five years. He said one the board narrows the options...a survey will be given to residents.