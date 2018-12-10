Search expands for Colorado mother last seen on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police in Woodland Park, Colorado are ramping up search efforts for a mother who vanished around Thanksgiving, KDVR reports.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, has not been seen or heard from for more than two weeks and now her disappearance is gaining national attention.

Investigators pinged her cellphone near Gooding, Idaho, about 800 miles from Woodland Park.

Berreth is a pilot and mother of a 1-year-old. Her family said she's grounded, responsible and has never done anything like this.

Security cameras at a Safeway store in Woodland Park recorded Berreth shopping on Thanksgiving.

Her mother called police three days later to ask for a welfare check. When police arrived, there were no signs of her.

Her brother went into her home and saw the only thing missing was her purse. Things she needs to travel such as her luggage and makeup bag were in the home.

"All I can ask is people continue to pray, continue to share, continue to know her face and if they see her anywhere, please, please say something," said Brandon Kindle, Berreth's brother-in-law.

The Woodland Park Police Department plans to put out a nationwide alert to be on the lookout for Berreth.

A Facebook page has been established dedicated to trying to find Berreth.

More at KDVR.