The Real Story – Legislative Preview

Legislative Preview - State Senate leaders Martin Looney (D) and Len Fasano (R) join us for a wide-ranging discussion of the challenges and goals for the 2019 session, which gets underway on January 9. In an extended interview, we discuss the massive budget deficit facing them, as well as the major legislative proposals that are expected, including legalization of recreational marijuana, a plan to introduce sports betting and raising Connecticut's minimum wage.
