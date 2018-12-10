Wallingford school board to look at restructuring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- The Wallingford Board of Education is set to meet tonight to discuss possible consolidation of the middle and high schools in town.

The Board of Education recently hired a consulting firm to look into restructuring four schools and programs.

Wallingford currently has two middle schools Moran and Dag and two high schools, Lyman Hall and Sheehan.

There are six different options on the table ranging from keeping it status quo to creating one middle school and one high school.

The first option is renovating both high schools and addressing the middle school needs.

Another option is a pathway program. One side of town would offer science, technology, engineering and math as well as agricultural themes while the other side of town would offer arts, A-V technology, communication and medical and human services themes.

Another is creating a townwide school system. Moran Middle School with house fifth and six grade, what we know as Sheehan High School would house seventh and eighth grade and Lyman Hall would be grades nine through 12. Dag Middle School would become central office along with other programs

The BOE cites declining enrollment for the possible consolidation.

The estimated cost between the six options range from $15 million to $117 million.

Recently, committee members a limited the status quo option but the superintendent said every option will be discussed tonight. And online petition a posing options that consolidates has nearly 1000 signatures.

The meeting is set for tonight at 6 PM in the Lyman Hall High School auditorium.