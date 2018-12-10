Yes, raw cookie dough is still risky to eat, according to the CDC

WASHINGTON DC — Who doesn’t love a little scoop of raw cookie dough? We even have ice cream flavors named after it!

But, the CDC warns that it’s not safe to eat. They’re reminding people this holiday season that eating, or even tasting raw cookie dough, or any raw dough, can make you sick.

The flour and eggs contain the higher risk for bacteria and salmonella.

We have heard this for a very long time, but it’s always good to remind yourself, just so you keep your hands and spoons out of the mixing bowl! Opt for the post-oven cookies instead!

Read the full CDC report here.