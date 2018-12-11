National Guard members return home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A special welcome home ceremony Tuesday at the State Armory in Hartford.

National Guard members are returning home after spending months overseas.

This past September, 70 service members of the Connecticut Army National Guard`s 143Rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion returned home.

These guardsmen were deployed to Poland in order to provide logistical support throughout europe.

This was the unit`s fourth deployment. Previously they deployed to Bosnia, Iraq and Kuwait.