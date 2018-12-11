× ‘Chill out’ with Operation Fuel’s Ice House

HARTFORD — This winter, many Connecticut families and individuals will try to hold out in the dark, frigid homes because they can’t afford energy costs.

Operation Fuel is determined to give people a chance to experience what it is actually like to live in a freezing home. That chance will come when Operation Fuel unveils their ‘Ice House’ on Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at the Old State House in downtown Hartford.

Operation Fuel says there are 500,000 Connecticut homes that can’t afford the cost of basic needs, which includes their energy bills. The statistic includes working families with young children, people living with disabilities, and the elderly who are on a fixed income.

‘We are going to be sitting on ice. We are going to be sitting within ice walls, and we are going to feel what it’s like to not have the heat and lights on,” said Brenda Watson, Executive Director of Operation Fuel.

The Ice House will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Music, visiting mascots, information on energy assistance programs, along with food trucks and other surprises will be part of the day.

There is no charge to the public, but rather a donation of $5 a person is encouraged.

For more information, head to the Operation Fuel website.