Hamilton opens in Hartford to eager fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – The Bushnell Theater sold out Tuesday night for its first showing of Hamilton, the hit Broadway play. Connecticut residents appear to be extremely excited for the opportunity to watch the show.

“I was like thinking, ‘Oh my God I have to go to New York. That`s such a trip.’ But now that it’s coming to Bushnell I was super excited and I wanted to get tickets so badly,” says West Hartford resident Molly Lerner.

The show will run from now until December 30th featuring 8 shows a week Tuesday through Sunday.

Hartford mayor Luke Bronin says the show will benefit the Capitol City’s economy.

“The number of restaurant reservations and the number of people that it`s bringing in to Hartford is a great thing for the city,” he says.

Management at The Bushnell Theater says next year more shows like Frozen and Anastasia will show up.

Tickets for Hamilton are still possible to buy. Through the Hamilton App, users can sign up for lottery tickets. If chosen, you’ll be able to buy up to two tickets for $10 each.