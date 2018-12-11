In Windsor, the spirit of the season, supersized inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- A house in Windsor is into the spirit of the season on an supersized scale and it’s all to raise money for a good cause.

76-year old George Saponare, a retired English teacher in the Newington School system, decks his halls -- and everything else -- with Christmas decorations. Around the 22 hundred square feet of space inside his home, Saponare has a holiday collectible in every corner and 26 themed Christmas trees. “I start (decorating) every September,” Saponare said, “I work nonstop and sometimes a single tree can take five to six hours to decorate.”

For the seventh year in a row, Saponare has opened what he calls the “Christmas Tree and Holiday Festival” to guests. “I ask when people come to bring non-perishable food items or monetary contributions and everything goes to the Windsor Food and Fuel Bank,” he said. With yuletide finery in every room, even the bathrooms and the laundry room, Saponare added, “the best part of this is to have people come in and share the joy of Christmas with me and hopefully to inspire them.”

The Windsor Christmas house is located at

234 Kenswick Lane

Windsor, CT

It’s open 12/15 and 12/16 from 1pm to 5pm (both days)

Please bring non-perishable food items or cash donation for the Windsor Food and Fuel Bank admission