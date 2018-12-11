Mostly sunny, cold again with temps in the mid-30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This past week has brought remarkably similar weather just about every day. Today’s our 7th straight day of temperatures in the 30s with sunshine, and we may get that stretch to 10 days before warmer temps arrive.

Milder air and a pattern change will arrive Friday into this weekend with temperatures returning to the 40s.

That pattern change will also lead to the return of wet weather too! With milder temperatures in place the next storm Friday night into Saturday looks like rain for us here in Connecticut. Rain could come down quite heavy at times this weekend. We do not expect damaging winds with this storm. Gusts could reach up to 20-30 mph, so while not significant, it’ll likely be enough for you to notice.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cold again. High: Mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Not as cold. High: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: mid-upper 40s

SATURDAY: Chance for rain with a gusty breeze. High: Near 50.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli