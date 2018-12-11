× New Britain man charged in connection with sexual assault on children

NEW BRITAIN — Police arrested a man in connection with two sexual assault cases involving children on Monday.

Police said they arrested Pedro Torres, 57, of New Britain, on charges related to two separate sexual assault complaints. One incident was from July of 2018 and the second incident stems from several years ago. Police said both victims were juveniles, one a male and the other a female.

Torres was charged with Sexual Assault 1st and Risk of Injury to Children in one case and Sexual Assault 1st, 3 counts of Sexual Assault 4th, and 4 counts of Risk of Injury to Children in the second case. Torres was held on bond was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.