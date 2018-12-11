× Officials: Cromwell school superintendent placed on leave during ‘misconduct’ investigation

CROMWELL — The Cromwell Board of Education says they have placed the Cromwell superintendent on leave, citing an investigation.

Mike Camilleri, Chairmen of the Board of Education, said that Superintendent John Maloney was placed on leave with pay during an emergency meeting Tuesday morning.

Camilleri said that the board had received an anonymous complaint that alleged Maloney and Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Krista Karch, were ‘engaging in conduct that would constitute misconduct’.

Camilleri said while the anonymous writer did not identify themself, it was important that the board took steps to ensure that the allegations were properly investigated.

There’s no word on what the allegations consist of. Camilleri said they have hired a law firm to conduct an independent review of the matter. They expect the investigation to be completed before the holiday season.

In the meantime, the board appointed Ms. Fran DiFiore, the Cromwell High School’s Principal, to serve as the Interim Superintendent of Schools.

The Board of Education will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Cromwell High School library.