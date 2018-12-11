× Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Bridgeport man

BRIDGEPORT — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old Bridgeport man.

Glendon Chancey, 81 is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 foot tall and 160 lbs.

GLENDON WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE YANKEES CAP, BROWN 3/4 LENGTH JACKET, JEANS, A BROWN SWEATER, AND NIKE SNEAKERS.

He was last seen Tuesday in Bridgeport.

If you have any information on the location of Glendon Chancey please contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-581-5151.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.