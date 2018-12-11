× Some Jimmy Dean sausage recalled due to metal concern

OWINGSVILLE, KY — CTI Foods LLC, a co-manufacturer that has produced Jimmy Dean sausage, says they are voluntarily recalling a small amount of the Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links.

The company says a few people had contacted the company to report they had found small, string-like fragments of metal in the product.

According to the recall, though the fragments have been found in a very limited number of packages, out of an abundance of caution, CTI is recalling around 29,000 pounds of sausage.

Jimmy Dean says they are monitoring the recall, and working with CTI and the USDA.

Approximately 2,845 cases of this product were produced at one plant location on August 4, 2018. Each package bears the establishment code M19085 or P19085, a “use by” date of January 31, 2019 and a UPC number of “0-77900-36519-5.” Cases containing the product are marked with the lot number A638216800 or A638216801.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected items should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call 1-855-382-3101.

Consumers with questions should call the special toll-free line at 1-855-382-3101. Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. CST (8 a.m. – 7 p.m. EST).