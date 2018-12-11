Wreath convoy remembers America’s fallen in Branford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- A touching tribute to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country happened on Tuesday, as a patriotic convoy of wreaths rolled into Connecticut.

It’s called Wreaths Across America, and some 253,000 sponsored wreaths arrived in Connecticut.

The Wreaths Across America convoy takes them from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery.

Their wreaths get laid at 1,400 locations across all 50 states.

The convoy has been called the world's largest Veterans Parade.

Wreaths Across America is supported by the Patriot Guard Riders who are holding wreath laying ceremonies in Enfield Wednesday and then Cromwell and Middletown on Thursday.