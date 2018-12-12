Boyband 98° kicked out of Connecticut grocery store parking lot, receives apology cake
NORWALK — Tour buses for a popular nineties boyband were reportedly forced to be moved from a Stop & Shop parking lot in Norwalk this week.
The boyband 98° is on a Christmas tour with a stop at the Ridgefield Playhouse Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Norwalk Hour reported that two of the band’s buses were parked in the lot overnight, across the street from a hotel. The buses received “violation” stickers, the Hour reported.
Senator Chris Murphy reacted on twitter, jokingly tweeting, “Whenever 98 Degrees comes to Connecticut they should be treated like the kings they indisputably are.”
The band, known for songs like “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” “I Do (Cherish You),” “The Hardest Thing,” and “What Christmas Means to Me,” also joked on twitter that they should return to their original 1990s bus design.
Stop & Shop later sent a cake to the band that read “Welcome to Ridgefield 98°. We do, Cherish you…”