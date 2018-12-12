× Boyband 98° kicked out of Connecticut grocery store parking lot, receives apology cake

NORWALK — Tour buses for a popular nineties boyband were reportedly forced to be moved from a Stop & Shop parking lot in Norwalk this week.

The boyband 98° is on a Christmas tour with a stop at the Ridgefield Playhouse Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Norwalk Hour reported that two of the band’s buses were parked in the lot overnight, across the street from a hotel. The buses received “violation” stickers, the Hour reported.

Senator Chris Murphy reacted on twitter, jokingly tweeting, “Whenever 98 Degrees comes to Connecticut they should be treated like the kings they indisputably are.”

Honestly, this is unacceptable. Whenever 98 Degrees comes to Connecticut they should be treated like the kings they indisputably are. I'm sorry Nick. Please come back soon. https://t.co/BwsKIUSoU6 via @TheHourNews — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 11, 2018

The band, known for songs like “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” “I Do (Cherish You),” “The Hardest Thing,” and “What Christmas Means to Me,” also joked on twitter that they should return to their original 1990s bus design.

We’re looking into getting less nefarious tour buses, if anyone can find us an upgrade more suited for four kings, please DM. @ChrisMurphyCT, hope you can join us for afternoon tea in the royal dining hall backstage at tomorrow’s show. https://t.co/NGxdE3aXHr — 98 Degrees (@98official) December 12, 2018

Maybe we should just go back to this bus pic.twitter.com/ye4RKdY0r6 — 98 Degrees (@98official) December 12, 2018

Stop & Shop later sent a cake to the band that read “Welcome to Ridgefield 98°. We do, Cherish you…”