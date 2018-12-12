× Daytrippers: It’s Christmas at Lake Compounce

Kids rides, hot cocoa, and one giant sized tree.

Christmas is everywhere at Lake Compounce

So bundle up, and let the spirit of the season take over.

The Park’s Sara Frias, who works for the park said, “Holiday lights are one of our favorite times of the year the excitement is contagious you see the Christmas spirit everywhere you turn, flashing lights, music. It’s hard not to get in the spirit when you’re here”

Across the park over one million lights lead the way and for the kids, its all about the rides.

Fries said, ”We keep open most of our children’s rides because those are really the most important people to us especially this time of year just to see the excitement on their faces and to be able to look at lights go on rides and parents see their kids so happy it’s really the highlight”

For many, this is has become a yuletide tradition.

Lake Compounce Holiday Lights

November 23 through December 23

Friday 5pm-9pm | Saturday & Sunday 4pm-9pm