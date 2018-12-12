× Fireball seen from Connecticut to eastern Canada

HARTFORD — At least a dozen people say they saw a bright fireball blazing across the night sky in New England.

The American Meteor Society says it received reports from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and New Brunswick.

The report in Connecticut was in Hartford.

More might have seen it if not for the timing. The fireball was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Jeff Beam of Falmouth wrote to the American Meteor Society that it was like a “slow-motion Roman candle or something.”

Meteorologist Chris Legro of the National Weather Service tweeted that fireball was “bright enough to light up the whole sky.”

BRIGHT fireball over southern Maine a few minutes ago. I was driving and noticed the sky brighten and flicker. I caught the tail end over my shoulder as it fragmented. That was one of the better ones I’ve seen. — Chris Legro (@OceanStWx) December 12, 2018

