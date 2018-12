× Hartford woman arrested at 8th-grade basketball game in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Police said they arrested a Hartford woman after an altercation at an 8th-grade basketball game.

Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. when the basketball game between West Hartford and East Hartford was underway at Hall High School. A foul call was made by the referee, and had upset some people at the game. They reportedly became ‘belligerent’ toward the referee.

A woman was recording the confrontation with her cellphone after the game was called and the crowd was leaving.

Another woman, 20-year-old Marcelie Ramos, was agitated due to her filming, and approached the other woman. According to police, Ramos ‘forcefully swung’ and swatted the cellphone with her hands” but no┬áinjuries were reported.

Ramos was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was due in court Wednesday.

Police also said while they were investigating this incident, the game referee reported that a man in the crowd had verbally threatening him about a call he made during the game, and then followed him across the court. Police said that he tried to physically assault the referee. That incident is still being investigated.