Hartford woman arrested at 8th-grade basketball game in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Police said they arrested a Hartford woman after an altercation at an 8th-grade basketball game.

Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. when the basketball game between West Hartford and East Hartford was underway at Hall High School. A foul call was made by the referee, and had upset some people at the game. They reportedly became ‘belligerent’ toward the referee.

A woman was recording the confrontation with her cellphone after the game was called and the crowd was leaving.

Another woman, 20-year-old Marcelie Ramos, was agitated due to her filming, and approached the other woman. According to police, Ramos ‘forcefully swung’ and swatted the cellphone with her hands” but no injuries were reported.

Ramos was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was due in court Wednesday.

Police also said while they were investigating this incident, the game referee reported that a man in the crowd had verbally threatening him about a call he made during the game, and then followed him across the court. Police said that he tried to physically assault the referee. That incident is still being investigated.