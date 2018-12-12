Homeowner of popular Torrington Christmas House speaks out on facing foreclosure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON - It is a house you can spot from miles away and for years, the Christmas House has drawn in crowds from all over.

However, it could be its last year because the home is facing foreclosure.

Every night starting at 6 p.m., the Christmas House on Main Street is the true definition of a light extravaganza. The homeowner said he unfortunately does not have the money to pay for his mortgage.

"I mean, they brought their kids here for years and years and years. I got kids that came here as kids and they’re grown up now and they’re bringing their kids," said Ron Merriman, homeowner of The Christmas House.

Merriman is the man behind the extreme Christmas decor from the outside of the house to the inside from the ceiling to every corner.

However, last year Merriman got a foreclosure notice from Webster Bank and since then, he has been trying to convince a Superior Court judge to give him a chance.

"They sent me a letter for $11,600 from their lawyers and then I got a letter from Webster Bank for $8,000 so which is it? 11 or 8? This has been going on in courts. Same thing. They keep throwing all these different figures out there and stuff," added Merriman.

According to court records, Merriman and his family have not paid for the mortgage since last year and his home was auctioned last month.

"I ran out of money. I ran out of money! I really wasn’t going to set this all up. I really didn’t want to do it but I saw that woman and kid out there and I got a few phone calls 'are you going to do it?' this and that so I said eh it’s give it one more shot," added Merriman.

Visitors said they would hate to see the popular attraction go.

"I think it’s horrible! I think everybody else needs to help donate to keep it going because it’s been here since I can remember," said Ericka Croze of Sheffield, Massachusetts."

There should be some kind of credit for people who do certain things like this for the community," said Scott Pardo of Bristol.

Merriman said he was not going to open his doors to the public because of his financial situation, but ended up getting a soft spot when he saw a mother and son one night glaring at his house.

The house has already been sold in a foreclosure auction. The family must leave by January 1st, 2019.

