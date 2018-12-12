× School bus leaking gas causes delays on I-84 in Hartford

HARTFORD — A bus leaking fuel caused delays on I-84 Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said a disabled bus on the right side of Interstate 84 East at exit 46 caused the highway to be closed for a time.

The bus was carrying a group from the Foothills Adult & Continuing Education Program and was headed to the State Capitol. No one was injured.

The bus was leaking natural gas, according to state police, and the Hartford Fire Department is on scene.