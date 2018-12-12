× Justin Timberlake releases new Mohegan Sun dates after canceling shows due to ‘bruised vocal cords’

HARTFORD — He was forced to postpone many of his Man Of The Woods tour dates due to ‘bruised vocal cords’ but Justin Timberlake released a full itinerary of rescheduled dates.

Timberlake revealed on social media last Wednesday that he’d been sidelined through January with bruised vocal cords, a condition that caused him to cancel and postpone a slew of shows on his Man Of The Woods tour.

Rescheduled concerts dates start from January 28, in Denver, Colorado.

His rescheduled dates for the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville are Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13.

Here is a full list of rescheduled dates.